Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224180
- Date Died
- February 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Ann C. Heramb
1375 Brooks DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
James T. Feldkamp
235 East 210th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
Ann C. Heramb
1375 Brooks DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 224180—Estate of James T. Feldkamp. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
