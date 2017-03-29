Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224180
Date Died
February 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Ann C. Heramb
1375 Brooks Drive
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

James T. Feldkamp
235 East 210th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 224180—Estate of James T. Feldkamp. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
