Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224183
- Date Died
- August 11, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Willie Mack Mclaughlin
987 East 141st St.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Saturday, August 11, 2012
Applicant
Melissa Mclaughlin
628 Cynthia CourtRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096
Commissioner
Terry A. Donner
35104 Euclid Ave #216Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 224183—Estate of Willie Mack McLaughlin Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Donner, atty.
