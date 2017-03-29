Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224184
- Date Died
- December 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Thomas Zacharyasz
13340 Whitney RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2016
Applicant
Gaye Zacharyasz
13340 Whitney RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 224184—Estate of Thomas Zacharyasz. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
