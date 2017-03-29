Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224184
Date Died
December 25, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Thomas Zacharyasz
13340 Whitney Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Applicant

Gaye Zacharyasz
13340 Whitney Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 224184—Estate of Thomas Zacharyasz. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
