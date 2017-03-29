Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224187
- Date Died
- February 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Daniel Alan Gay
4952 Edgepark DriveGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel J. Klonowski
920 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2206
Decedent
Irene Gay
4952 Edgepark DriveCleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 224187—Estate of Irene Gay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Klonowski, atty.
About your information and the public record.