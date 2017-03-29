Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224187
Date Died
February 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Daniel Alan Gay
4952 Edgepark Drive
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel James Klonowski
Daniel J. Klonowski
920 Terminal Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-2206

Decedent

Irene Gay
4952 Edgepark Drive
Cleveland OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 224187—Estate of Irene Gay. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Klonowski, atty.
