Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224188
- Date Died
- February 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kristina K. Bova
4529 Lilac RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
55 Public Square, Suite 1330
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Dennis M. Bova
4529 Lilac RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, February 13, 2016
Text2017 EST 224188—Estate of Dennis M. Bova. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. D. Garfinkel, atty.
About your information and the public record.