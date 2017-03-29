Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224188
Date Died
February 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kristina K. Bova
4529 Lilac Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Gregg Daniel Garfinkel
55 Public Square, Suite 1330
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Dennis M. Bova
4529 Lilac Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Saturday, February 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224188—Estate of Dennis M. Bova. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. D. Garfinkel, atty.
