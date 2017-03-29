Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224198
- Date Died
- January 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Carol C. Nelson
548 Marvis Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Martha S. Nelson
28460 Westlake Village Dr.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 224198—Estate of Martha S. Nelson. Application to probate lost will filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
