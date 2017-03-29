Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224198
Date Died
January 22, 2017
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Carol C. Nelson
548 Marvis Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Martha S. Nelson
28460 Westlake Village Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224198—Estate of Martha S. Nelson. Application to probate lost will filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
