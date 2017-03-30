Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224203
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 11, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Michael Anthony Caniglia
6517 Lockhaven DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Old Name
Michael Anthony Farrell
6517 Lockhaven DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Old Name's Attorney
Integrity Investigations LLC
1992 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 MSC 224203—Re: Michael Anthony Farrell. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. L. J. Pappas, atty.
