Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224203
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 11, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Michael Anthony Caniglia
6517 Lockhaven Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Old Name

Michael Anthony Farrell
6517 Lockhaven Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Old Name's Attorney
Leonard John Pappas
Integrity Investigations LLC
1992 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 MSC 224203—Re: Michael Anthony Farrell. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. L. J. Pappas, atty.
