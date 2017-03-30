Date Filed Thursday, March 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224204 Date Died February 7, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 11, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 224204—Estate of William H. Thomas. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.