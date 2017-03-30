Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224204
- Date Died
- February 7, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 11, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
William H. Thomas
15990 Ravine DriveCleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Applicant
Delphine Thomas
4445 Cushing LaneRichmond Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224204—Estate of William H. Thomas. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.