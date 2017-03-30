Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224204
Date Died
February 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 11, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

William H. Thomas
15990 Ravine Drive
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Applicant

Delphine Thomas
4445 Cushing Lane
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 224204—Estate of William H. Thomas. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
