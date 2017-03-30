Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224206
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 25, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Kasey Murray-Lavette
1520 East 195th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Applicant
Karen Murray
1520 East 195th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Natural Father
Andre Lavette
5143 Thomas Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 224206—Re: Kasey Murray-Lavette. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
