Date Filed Thursday, March 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224206 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 25, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224206—Re: Kasey Murray-Lavette. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.