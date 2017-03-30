Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224206
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 25, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Kasey Murray-Lavette
1520 East 195th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Karen Murray
1520 East 195th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Natural Father

Andre Lavette
5143 Thomas Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 224206—Re: Kasey Murray-Lavette. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
