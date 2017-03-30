Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224209
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20.00
- Date Died
- October 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Ryan Edward Hill
Date Died :Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Applicant
Joseph Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Fiduciary
Joseph Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 224209—Estate of Ryan Edward Hill. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
About your information and the public record.