Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224209
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20.00
Date Died
October 19, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Ryan Edward Hill

Date Died :Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Applicant

Joseph Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Fiduciary

Joseph Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224209—Estate of Ryan Edward Hill. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
