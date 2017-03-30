Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224210
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- September 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Shirley Duncan Barnes
5313 Kohout StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Sunday, September 4, 2016
Fiduciary
Shireda M. Duncan
631 Lee Road, SouthBedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224210—Estate of Shirley Duncan Barnes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. N. W. Siegel, atty.
About your information and the public record.