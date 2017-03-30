Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224210
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
September 4, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Shirley Duncan Barnes
5313 Kohout Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, September 4, 2016

Fiduciary

Shireda M. Duncan
631 Lee Road, South
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224210—Estate of Shirley Duncan Barnes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. N. W. Siegel, atty.
