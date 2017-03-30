Date Filed Thursday, March 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224210 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died September 4, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 224210—Estate of Shirley Duncan Barnes. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. N. W. Siegel, atty.