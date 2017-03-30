Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224214
Date Died
December 22, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 1, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Toya L. Giles
19517gladstone Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Nevade Helene Giles
19517 Gladstone Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224214—Estate of Nevade Helene Giles. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 1, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
