Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224214
- Date Died
- December 22, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 1, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Toya L. Giles
19517gladstone RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Nevade Helene Giles
19517 Gladstone RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, December 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 224214—Estate of Nevade Helene Giles. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 1, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. M. T. Karl, atty.
