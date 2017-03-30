Date Filed Thursday, March 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224217 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 20, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 224217—Re: Autumn Brewster. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.