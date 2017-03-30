Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224218
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 20, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Kimberly Brewster
4711 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Ward

Alicia Brewster
4711 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Board of Education

Newburgh Heights Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 224218—Re: Alicia Brewster. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
