Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224219
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 20, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Summer Brewster
4711 Harvard Ave.Newburgh Hts. OH 44105
Applicant
Kimberly Brewster
4711 Harvard Ave.Newburgh Hts. OH 44105
Board of Education
Newburgh Heights Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 224219—Re: Summer Brewster. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
