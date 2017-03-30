Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224221
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- February 16, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Vernell Anderson
15201 Harvard Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
Retha Hemphill
2888 E. 102nd StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Monday, February 16, 2015
Text2017 EST 224221—Estate of Retha Hemphill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. N. Boyd, atty.
About your information and the public record.