Date Filed Thursday, March 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224221 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died February 16, 2015 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224221—Estate of Retha Hemphill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. N. Boyd, atty.