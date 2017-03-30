Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224221
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
February 16, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Vernell Anderson
15201 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

Retha Hemphill
2888 E. 102nd Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 EST 224221—Estate of Retha Hemphill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. N. Boyd, atty.
