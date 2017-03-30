Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224222
Date Died
January 6, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Mikola Kociubuk
27335 Hollywood Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, January 6, 2017

Applicant

Kathleen Kociubuk
27335 Hollywood Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Kathleen Kociubuk
27335 Hollywood Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Kathleen Kociobuk
27335 Hollywood Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 224222—Estate of Mikola Kociubuk Jr. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 