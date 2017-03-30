Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224222
- Date Died
- January 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Mikola Kociubuk
27335 Hollywood DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, January 6, 2017
Applicant
Kathleen Kociubuk
27335 Hollywood DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Kathleen Kociubuk
27335 Hollywood DriveWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Kathleen Kociobuk
27335 Hollywood DriveWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 224222—Estate of Mikola Kociubuk Jr. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
