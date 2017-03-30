Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224226
Date Died
February 13, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Christopher A. Johnson
24600 Center Ridge Rd, #483
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Alan Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638

Decedent

Mary Laurel Rudd
27819 Center Ridge Rd #251
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224226—Estate of Mary Laurel Rudd. Will admitted to probate. C. A. Johnson, atty.
