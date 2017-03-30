Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224226
- Date Died
- February 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Christopher A. Johnson
24600 Center Ridge Rd, #483Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Decedent
Mary Laurel Rudd
27819 Center Ridge Rd #251Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 224226—Estate of Mary Laurel Rudd. Will admitted to probate. C. A. Johnson, atty.
