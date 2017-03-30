Date Filed Thursday, March 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224228 Date Died January 19, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 4, 2017 10:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 224228—Estate of Aaron Miller Ressler. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.