Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224228
Date Died
January 19, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 4, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Aaron Miller Ressler
6443 E. Sprague Road
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017

Applicant

Raymond J. Ressler
6443 E. Sprague Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 224228—Estate of Aaron Miller Ressler. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
