Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224228
- Date Died
- January 19, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 4, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Aaron Miller Ressler
6443 E. Sprague RoadIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017
Applicant
Raymond J. Ressler
6443 E. Sprague RoadIndependence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 224228—Estate of Aaron Miller Ressler. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
About your information and the public record.