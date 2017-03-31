Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224240
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Cheryl Kalnasy
7173 W. Cross Creek TrailBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Beverly J. King
13212 CarpenterGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Fiduciary
Cheryl Kalnasy
7173 W. Cross Creek TrailBrecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224240—Estate of Beverly J. King. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
