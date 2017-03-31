Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224240
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Cheryl Kalnasy
7173 W. Cross Creek Trail
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Beverly J. King
13212 Carpenter
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Fiduciary

Cheryl Kalnasy
7173 W. Cross Creek Trail
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224240—Estate of Beverly J. King. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
