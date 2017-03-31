Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224247
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 15, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Mary Louise Macivor
2780 Wildflower DriveRocky River OH 44116
New Name
Mary Louise Fratoe
2780 Wildflower DriveRocky River OH 44116
New Name's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 MSC 224247—Re: Mary Louise Macivor. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
