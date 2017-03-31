Date Filed Friday, March 31, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC224247 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING May 15, 2017 9:45 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 224247—Re: Mary Louise Macivor. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.