Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224247
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 15, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Mary Louise Macivor
2780 Wildflower Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

New Name

Mary Louise Fratoe
2780 Wildflower Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
New Name's Attorney
David Struewing Banas
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 MSC 224247—Re: Mary Louise Macivor. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
