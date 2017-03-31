Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224248
Date Died
February 14, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 5, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

William Charles Pritts
7520 Lawn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Applicant

Nancy E. Kreigh
6511 Forest Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224248—Estate of William Charles Pritts Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
