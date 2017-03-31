Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224248
- Date Died
- February 14, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 5, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
William Charles Pritts
7520 Lawn Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Applicant
Nancy E. Kreigh
6511 Forest Ave.Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 224248—Estate of William Charles Pritts Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
