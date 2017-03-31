Date Filed Friday, March 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224248 Date Died February 14, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 5, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 224248—Estate of William Charles Pritts Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.