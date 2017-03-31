Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224249
Date Died
April 24, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Virginia Kay Baringer
19207 Lomond Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Applicant

Stephanie R. Demaggio
7836 Katie's Way Lane
Worthington OH 43085
Applicant's Attorney
Irwin Jerome Dinn
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Commissioner

Irwin J. Dinn
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 224249—Estate of Virginia Kay Baringer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. I. J. Dinn, atty.
