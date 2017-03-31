Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224249
- Date Died
- April 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Virginia Kay Baringer
19207 Lomond Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Sunday, April 24, 2016
Applicant
Stephanie R. Demaggio
7836 Katie's Way LaneWorthington OH 43085
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Commissioner
Irwin J. Dinn
5910 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 200Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 224249—Estate of Virginia Kay Baringer. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. I. J. Dinn, atty.
