Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224250
- Date Died
- May 11, 2015
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Florence Obojski
800 North Aurora RoadAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Henry W. Obojski
17104 Woodleaf RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, May 11, 2015
Text2017 EST 224250—Estate of Henry W. Obojski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. I. J. Dinn, atty.
About your information and the public record.