Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224252
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- February 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
J Michael Monteleone
165 Kensington CircleBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Angela T. Monteleone
700 Brick Mill RunWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017
Text2017 EST 224252—Estate of Angela T. Monteleone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. D. J. Powers, atty.
About your information and the public record.