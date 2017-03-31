Date Filed Friday, March 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224252 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died February 27, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224252—Estate of Angela T. Monteleone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. D. J. Powers, atty.