Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224252
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
February 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

J Michael Monteleone
165 Kensington Circle
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Angela T. Monteleone
700 Brick Mill Run
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, February 27, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224252—Estate of Angela T. Monteleone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. D. J. Powers, atty.
