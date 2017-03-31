Date Filed Friday, March 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224253 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died March 21, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224253—Estate of Mary Sue Grant. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. K. Slabaugh, atty.