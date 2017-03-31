Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224253
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
March 21, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Susan K. Slabaugh
17525 Harland Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Kay Slabaugh
17525 Harland Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119-1927

Decedent

Mary Sue Grant
4864 E. 86th Street
Cleveland OH 44125

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 224253—Estate of Mary Sue Grant. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. K. Slabaugh, atty.
