Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224253
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- March 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Susan K. Slabaugh
17525 Harland AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
17525 Harland Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119-1927
Decedent
Mary Sue Grant
4864 E. 86th StreetCleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, March 21, 2016
Fiduciary
Susan K. Slabaugh
17525 Harland AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Fiduciary's Attorney
17525 Harland Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119-1927
Text2017 EST 224253—Estate of Mary Sue Grant. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. K. Slabaugh, atty.
