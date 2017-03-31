Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224256
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
September 23, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Linda Y. Hernandez
15300 Ramage Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, September 23, 2016

Applicant

Yolanda West
12423 Park Knoll Drive
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Evan Henoch
Cavitch, Familo, Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224256—Estate of Linda Y. Hernandez. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. E. Henoch, atty.
