Date Filed Friday, March 31, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224256 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died September 23, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224256—Estate of Linda Y. Hernandez. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. E. Henoch, atty.