Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224256
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- September 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Linda Y. Hernandez
15300 Ramage Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, September 23, 2016
Applicant
Yolanda West
12423 Park Knoll DriveGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo, Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224256—Estate of Linda Y. Hernandez. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. E. Henoch, atty.
