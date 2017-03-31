Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224257
Date Died
February 26, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Jennifer Krisinski
22444 Country Meadows Lane
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Christopher Krisinski
22444 Country Meadows Lane
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Sunday, February 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224257—Estate of Christopher Krisinski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
