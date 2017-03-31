Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224257
- Date Died
- February 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Jennifer Krisinski
22444 Country Meadows LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Christopher Krisinski
22444 Country Meadows LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Sunday, February 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 224257—Estate of Christopher Krisinski. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
About your information and the public record.