Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224260
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Ann T. Bauer
6364 Stratford DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Applicant
Charles F. Bauer
6364 Stratford DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Robert C. Bianchi
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 224260—Estate of Ann T. Bauer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. C. Bianchi, atty.
