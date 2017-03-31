Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224262
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
David Eibel
Parma Medical Center, 7007 PowersParma OH 44129-1924
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 224262—Adult Protective Services vs David Eibel. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
