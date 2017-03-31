Probate

Friday, March 31, 2017
2017ADV224262
CPS

David Eibel
Parma Medical Center, 7007 Powers
Parma OH 44129-1924

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

2017 ADV 224262—Adult Protective Services vs David Eibel. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
