Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224266
Date Died
September 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 15, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Peter J. Slars
9275 North Church Dr.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016

Applicant

Melanie A. Lozinak
4519 Woodrow Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
James David Kennedy
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 224266—Estate of Peter J. Slars. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
