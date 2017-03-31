Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224266
- Date Died
- September 8, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 15, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Peter J. Slars
9275 North Church Dr.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016
Applicant
Melanie A. Lozinak
4519 Woodrow Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Text2017 EST 224266—Estate of Peter J. Slars. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
