Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224267
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
February 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Stefania Shwed
4121 Jeanne Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017

Applicant

Ewa Uziel
Applicant's Attorney
Marta Luba Liscynesky
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 224267—Estate of Stefania Shwed. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. L. Liscynesky, atty.
