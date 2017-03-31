Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224267
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- February 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Stefania Shwed
4121 Jeanne DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017
Applicant
Ewa Uziel
Applicant's Attorney
Marta L Liscynesky
5909-B State Road
Parma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 224267—Estate of Stefania Shwed. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. L. Liscynesky, atty.
