Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224268
- Date Died
- February 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
George Yovich
4165 Royalwood RoadNorth Royalton OH 44113
Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017
Applicant
Milicia Aritonovich
9141 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
38027 Eulid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 224268—Estate of George Yovich. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Baranovich, atty.
