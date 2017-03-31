Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224268
Date Died
February 4, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

George Yovich
4165 Royalwood Road
North Royalton OH 44113

Applicant

Milicia Aritonovich
9141 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly J. Baranovich
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
38027 Eulid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 224268—Estate of George Yovich. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Baranovich, atty.
