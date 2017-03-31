Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224270
- Date Died
- March 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lora Diane Atherton
32876 Fox Chappel LaneAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Donna Marie Atherton
2784 Pease Drive, No. 103nRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Thursday, March 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 224270—Estate of Donna Marie Atherton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.