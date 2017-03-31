Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224270
Date Died
March 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lora Diane Atherton
32876 Fox Chappel Lane
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Donna Marie Atherton
2784 Pease Drive, No. 103n
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Thursday, March 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224270—Estate of Donna Marie Atherton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
