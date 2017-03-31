Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224272
- Date Died
- December 10, 2000
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Ethel M. Crawford
12506 Edgewater Drive, Apt. 317Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, December 10, 2000
Applicant
David William Spahn
14306 Detroit Avenue, Apt. 437Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 224272—Estate of Ethel M. Crawford. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
