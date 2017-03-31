Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 31, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224272
Date Died
December 10, 2000
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Ethel M. Crawford
12506 Edgewater Drive, Apt. 317
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Sunday, December 10, 2000

Applicant

David William Spahn
14306 Detroit Avenue, Apt. 437
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 224272—Estate of Ethel M. Crawford. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 