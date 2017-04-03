Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224273
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Evelyn A. Haendiges
9233 Independence Blvd, Apt. 710Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Martin Haendiges
6659 Oakleaf DriveWestfield Center OH 44251
Applicant's Attorney
Michael L. Brumbaugh Co. LPA
310 East Boalt Street, Suite E
Sandusky OH 44870
Text2017 EST 224273—Estate of Evelyn A. Haendiges. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Brumbaugh, atty.
