Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224273
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Evelyn A. Haendiges
9233 Independence Blvd, Apt. 710
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Applicant

Martin Haendiges
6659 Oakleaf Drive
Westfield Center OH 44251
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Lee Brumbaugh
Michael L. Brumbaugh Co. LPA
310 East Boalt Street, Suite E
Sandusky OH 44870

Fiduciary

Martin Haendiges
6659 Oakleaf Drive
Westfield Center OH 44251
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Lee Brumbaugh
Michael L. Brumbaugh Co. LPA
310 East Boalt Street, Suite E
Sandusky OH 44870

Text

2017 EST 224273—Estate of Evelyn A. Haendiges. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Brumbaugh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 