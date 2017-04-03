Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224275
- Date Died
- January 22, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 15, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Minnie G. Skolmowski
241 E. 206Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Donald E. Skolmowski
241 E. 206Euclid OH 44123
Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 224275—Estate of Donald E. Skolmowski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. J. N. Harding, atty.
