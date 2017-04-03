Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224275
Date Died
January 22, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 15, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Minnie G. Skolmowski
241 E. 206
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Donald E. Skolmowski
241 E. 206
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224275—Estate of Donald E. Skolmowski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. J. N. Harding, atty.
