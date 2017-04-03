Date Filed Monday, April 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224275 Date Died January 22, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 15, 2017 10:45 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 224275—Estate of Donald E. Skolmowski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. J. N. Harding, atty.