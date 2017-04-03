Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224278
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Werner Gunther Rautenstrauch
4493 West 191st Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Applicant

Ruth I. Mancuso
1283 Blueberry Hill
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Karin Haas McKinney
4628 Dogwood Drive
Brunswick OH 44212

Fiduciary

Ruth I. Mancuso
1283 Blueberry Hill
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Karin Haas McKinney
4628 Dogwood Drive
Brunswick OH 44212

Text

2017 EST 224278—Estate of Werner Gunther Rautenstrauch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. H. McKinney, atty.
