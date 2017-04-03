Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224278
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Werner Gunther Rautenstrauch
4493 West 191st StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Ruth I. Mancuso
1283 Blueberry HillBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
4628 Dogwood Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary
Ruth I. Mancuso
1283 Blueberry HillBrunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
4628 Dogwood Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Text2017 EST 224278—Estate of Werner Gunther Rautenstrauch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. H. McKinney, atty.
