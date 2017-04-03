Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224281
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Rebeka Marie Mcintyre
6783 York Road
Parma Heights OH 44130-4011
New Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Old Name

Sean Michael Lowe
6783 York Road
Parma Heights OH 44130-4011

Text

2017 MSC 224281—Re: Sean Michael Lowe. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
