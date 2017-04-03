Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224281
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 16, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Rebeka Marie Mcintyre
6783 York RoadParma Heights OH 44130-4011
New Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Old Name
Sean Michael Lowe
6783 York RoadParma Heights OH 44130-4011
Text2017 MSC 224281—Re: Sean Michael Lowe. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
