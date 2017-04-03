Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224286
Date Died
September 12, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Decedent

William P. Tighe
2700 Berkshire Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Date Died :Saturday, September 12, 2015

Fiduciary

Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 224286—Estate of William P. Tighe Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 