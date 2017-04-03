Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224286
- Date Died
- September 12, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Decedent
William P. Tighe
2700 Berkshire RoadCleveland Heights OH 44106
Date Died :Saturday, September 12, 2015
Fiduciary
Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224286—Estate of William P. Tighe Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.