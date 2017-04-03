Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224296
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100.00
- Date Died
- November 20, 2003
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
James L. Mitchell
11511 Heath RoadChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Decedent
James F. Mitchell
851 Ford RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224296—Estate of James F. Mitchell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100.00. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
