Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224296
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100.00
Date Died
November 20, 2003
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

James L. Mitchell
11511 Heath Road
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Robert Sterkel
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Decedent

James F. Mitchell
851 Ford Road
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, November 20, 2003

Text

2017 EST 224296—Estate of James F. Mitchell. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100.00. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 