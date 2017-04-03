Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224299
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Maggie Altekruse
3234 W. 111th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Plaintiff

Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Cuyahoga Country Treasurer
2079 E. Ninth Street.
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Sunny Lou Ratliff
Crestmont North Nursing Home, 13330 Detroit
Lakewood OH 44107
Defendant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 ADV 224299—Kathryn T. Joseph vs Sunny Lou Ratliff, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
