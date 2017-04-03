Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224299
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Maggie Altekruse
3234 W. 111th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Plaintiff
Kathryn T. Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
Cuyahoga Country Treasurer
2079 E. Ninth Street.Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Sunny Lou Ratliff
Crestmont North Nursing Home, 13330 DetroitLakewood OH 44107
Defendant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 ADV 224299—Kathryn T. Joseph vs Sunny Lou Ratliff, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
