Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224300
Date Died
July 17, 2010
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Dorothy Wilson
16317 Corkhill Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Marvin Taylor Warren
M. Taylor Warren Co., LPA
34194 Aurora Rd., Ste. 296
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Charles David Wilson
16317 Corkhill Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, July 17, 2010

Text

2017 EST 224300—Estate of Charles David Wilson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Warren, atty.
