Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224300
- Date Died
- July 17, 2010
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Dorothy Wilson
16317 Corkhill RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
M. Taylor Warren Co., LPA
34194 Aurora Rd., Ste. 296
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Charles David Wilson
16317 Corkhill RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Saturday, July 17, 2010
Text2017 EST 224300—Estate of Charles David Wilson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Warren, atty.
About your information and the public record.