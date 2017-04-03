Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224302
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Ronald James Smith
21419 Clare Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016
Applicant
Caroline J. Smith
21419 Clare Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary
Caroline J. Smith
21419 Clare Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Surviving Spouse
Caroline J. Smith
21419 Clare Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 224302—Estate of Ronald James Smith. Application to administer estate filed.
