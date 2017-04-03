Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224302
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Ronald James Smith
21419 Clare Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016

Applicant

Caroline J. Smith
21419 Clare Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Fiduciary

Caroline J. Smith
21419 Clare Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Surviving Spouse

Caroline J. Smith
21419 Clare Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 224302—Estate of Ronald James Smith. Application to administer estate filed.
