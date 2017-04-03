Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224303
- Date Died
- March 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Kenneth S. Zbin
24623 Mitchell Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Kenneth J. Zbin
8563 Wayside DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary
Kenneth J. Zbin
8563 Wayside DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 EST 224303—Estate of Kenneth S. Zbin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
