Date Filed
Monday, April 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224304
Date Died
January 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Michael E. Provence
9617 Baltic Road
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Friday, January 27, 2017

Applicant

Donald D. Mariast
18291 Quarry Road
Wellington OH 44090
Applicant's Attorney
Barry Stewart Eckstein
Barry Eckstein
5 West College Street
Oberlin OH 44074-0387

Fiduciary

Donald D. Mariast
18291 Quarry Road
Wellington OH 44090
Fiduciary's Attorney
Barry Stewart Eckstein
Barry Eckstein
5 West College Street
Oberlin OH 44074-0387

Text

2017 EST 224304—Estate of Michael E. Provence. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. S. Eckstein, atty.
