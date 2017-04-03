Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224304
- Date Died
- January 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Michael E. Provence
9617 Baltic RoadCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Friday, January 27, 2017
Applicant
Donald D. Mariast
18291 Quarry RoadWellington OH 44090
Applicant's Attorney
Barry Eckstein
5 West College Street
Oberlin OH 44074-0387
Fiduciary
Donald D. Mariast
18291 Quarry RoadWellington OH 44090
Fiduciary's Attorney
Barry Eckstein
5 West College Street
Oberlin OH 44074-0387
Text2017 EST 224304—Estate of Michael E. Provence. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. S. Eckstein, atty.
