Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224308
Date Died
February 19, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Rosemary K. Williams
1550 Marlowe Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Linda L. Hayes
1550 Marlowe Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Text

2017 EST 224308—Estate of Rosemary K. Williams. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
