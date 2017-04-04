Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224308
- Date Died
- February 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Rosemary K. Williams
1550 Marlowe Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017
Applicant
Linda L. Hayes
1550 Marlowe Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Text2017 EST 224308—Estate of Rosemary K. Williams. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
About your information and the public record.