Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224322
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Marlena Krugel
6 Kreig StreetNewark OH 43055
Applicant's Attorney
Kisling, Nestico & Redick, LLC
3412 West Market Street
Akron OH 44333
Decedent
Terry Vangieson
2777 Noble Road, Apt. 6Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 224322—Estate of Terry Vangieson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. M. St. George, atty.
About your information and the public record.