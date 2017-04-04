Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224322
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Marlena Krugel
6 Kreig Street
Newark OH 43055
Applicant's Attorney
Jason Michael St. George
Kisling, Nestico & Redick, LLC
3412 West Market Street
Akron OH 44333

Decedent

Terry Vangieson
2777 Noble Road, Apt. 6
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224322—Estate of Terry Vangieson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. M. St. George, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 