Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224330
- Date Died
- December 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Thaddeus C. Bizon
7639 Montello RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101
Decedent
Thaddeus C. Bizon
4079 Arlington AvenueNewburgh Heights OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016
Fiduciary
Thaddeus C. Bizon
7639 Montello RoadIndependence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101
Text2017 EST 224330—Estate of Thaddeus C. Bizon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.