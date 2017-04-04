Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224330
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Applicant's Attorney
Decedent

Thaddeus C. Bizon
4079 Arlington Avenue
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016

Fiduciary

Thaddeus C. Bizon
7639 Montello Road
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carl Peter Kasunic Jr.
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101

Text

2017 EST 224330—Estate of Thaddeus C. Bizon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
