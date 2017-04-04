Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224340
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
January 31, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Timothy N. Toma
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Breanne Kimes
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Decedent

Walter P. Mosee
17008 Lomond Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224340—Estate of Walter P. Mosee. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. K. B. McCoy, atty.
