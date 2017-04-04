Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224340
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- January 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Timothy N. Toma
33977 Chardon Road #100Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Decedent
Walter P. Mosee
17008 Lomond BoulevardShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 224340—Estate of Walter P. Mosee. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. K. B. McCoy, atty.
